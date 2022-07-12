Matt Miller died when he lost his footing while climbing Mount Temple, Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CBC

42-Year-Old Man Dies After 1,000-Meter Fall from Canada's Mount Temple: 'A Friend to All'

A 42-year-old man died this weekend after he slipped while climbing a mountain in Canada, multiple outlets reported.

According to the Calgary Herald, Mike Miller of Alberta fell more than 1,000 meters Saturday while hiking on Mount Temple, located in Banff National Park.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police told the outlet Miller was with a group of experienced hikers when he slipped on a patch of snow and ice.

"Early reports indicate that the individual had fallen off a cornice — a snow outcropping that kind of reaches out over a slope — and fell a significant distance," said RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, per the Herald.

Emergency responders used a helicopter to find Miller's body about 1,005 meters from where he fell, the Herald reported, citing a statement from RCMP.

Miller "unfortunately succumbed to his injuries" from the fall, police said, according to CBC.

"Lake Louise RCMP send their condolences to all involved in this tragedy," RCMP Const. Lauren Mowbray said in a statement to the outlet.

Miller's employer, Lexus of Edmonton, confirmed his death in a post on Facebook.

"It is with incredibly heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dealer Principal and good friend, Matt Miller," the dealership wrote in the message on Monday.

According to their website, Miller joined the dealership in 2006 and enjoyed "surfing, playing tennis, playing the guitar and working towards his pilot license" in his free time.

Many paid tribute to Miller on Facebook, calling him a "beautiful person who touched the heart of many."

"Matt you were truly one of the most amazing people I've met," friend Kathy Elniski-Watson said of Miller. "Caring to all, a problem solver like no other, you were so driven in everything you did. People were immediately happy when you were around.

