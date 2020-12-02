40-Year-Old Woman Dies Days After Falling from Golf Cart in Thanksgiving Day Accident

Authorities said the woman fell into the road while trying to climb from the rear to the front of the golf cart

A Texas woman was killed after she fell from a golf cart on Thanksgiving Day and suffered severe head injuries, authorities said.

The Salado Fire Department initially responded to a report of an accident just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, alongside several other agencies, the Salado Texas Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

At the scene, authorities found a woman who had suffered traumatic head injuries in a golf cart accident.

She was treated on the scene and flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for “further evaluation and treatment,” the statement said.

The woman — who was identified as 40-year-old Blanca Olivas of Bartlett — died of her injuries three days later, in the hospital on Sunday night, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Washko said Olivas was one of four passengers on a golf cart that was traveling southbound on Blackberry Road near Salado when the incident occurred.

Salado Fire Chief Shane Berrier told the Killeen Daily Herald that the cart was being driven by one of Olivas' relatives.