4-Year-Old Georgia Boy Drowns in Apartment Pool in What Police Call 'Heartbreaking Accident'

Police said that a social gathering was taking place near the pool area at the time of the boy's "tragic drowning death"

Georgia police are investigating the drowning death of a 4-year-old boy.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, authorities "received multiple calls regarding a possible drowning at the community pool" of a local apartment complex, the Roswell Police Department said in a statement.

Upon their arrival at the Park 83 apartments, located at 100 Calibre Creek Parkway, police "located a 4-year-old male who had been pulled from the pool by family members and was unresponsive," they said.

Afterwards, officers "immediately began lifesaving measures," and the boy — who has not been publicly identified — was transported to a local hospital, authorities said. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

Although their investigation is ongoing, detectives said preliminary information shows a social gathering was taking place at a "communal clubhouse adjacent to the pool area" at the time of the boy's death.

The gathering was attended by a number of other families, police said.

Once it had been some time since they had last seen the boy, his "family went to look for him and found him inside of the pool, unresponsive," authorities added.

"At this time it appears to be a heartbreaking accident," police said in a statement.

When reached for comment on Monday, police did not have any updates to share with PEOPLE.

In their statement, police emphasized the seriousness of accidental drowning, which is "a leading cause of unintentional death" among children ages 14 and under.

"The Roswell Police Department wants to remind our community that drownings can occur in mere seconds, and stress the importance of following best practices in drowning prevention," they wrote.