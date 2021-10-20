4-Year-Old 'Superhero' Boy Survives 70-Foot Fall Down Cliff During Hike with Parents

Police said the boy was bruised and scraped up after the fall but appeared okay while discussing superheroes

4-Year-Old 'Superhero' Boy Survives After Falling 70-Feet from Cliff During Hike with Parents

A 4-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after a hike with his parents on a Kentucky trail took a dangerous turn.

The family was hiking near the Princess Arch Trail in Pine Ridge on Friday when the boy suddenly "slipped away from his parents and took a tumbling fall off of a cliff," according to a Facebook post from the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team (WCSART).

Officials said the boy — whose identity was not released — struck multiple ledges during the fall and "encountered sheer drops of [approximately] 30 feet."

In total, WCSART estimated that the boy fell approximately 70 feet down the cliff.

Following the fall, the boy's father immediately jumped into action and rushed down to get his son, according to the post.

Once he reached his child, the father decided to carry him downhill towards Highway 715 instead of staying where they were or attempting to climb back up the cliff, the post stated.

WCSART said they were alerted of the situation around 2 p.m., but by that point, "the father was already on the move."

Officials eventually met up with the pair as they approached Highway 715 and evaluated the little boy, who they said "incredibly" only suffered scrapes and bruises.

"He appeared to be otherwise okay. He was very talkative and very interested in superheroes," WCSART wrote in their post, sweetly adding, "The only superhero present was him."

After the child was evaluated, he was released to his mom and dad, who WCSART said were "very relieved" after the traumatic ordeal.

Reflecting on the incident on Facebook, WCSART said the fact that the boy was not seriously injured was "nothing short of a miracle."

Facebook users later echoed those sentiments in the comments section and applauded the father for his heroic actions.

"Oh my Lord!!! I can't even imagine what was going through their mind as he was falling!!!! Thank God he was ok!!!!! A Guardian Angel for sure!" wrote one user.

"Tremendous outcome. Surely divine intervention was at work. The dad sounds like a candidate for WCSART," commented someone else.