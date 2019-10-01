4-Year-Old Boy Has Sweet Photoshoot with Baby Doll He Picked Out After Military Dad Was Deployed

Image zoom Jynsen Fitz Ashley Mae Photography LLC

Jynsen Fitz, 4, loves dirt biking and rough housing with his two older brothers — but one of his favorite hobbies is taking care of his special baby doll, Three.

Jynsen’s love for Three recently went viral after he asked his mom, photographer Ashley Fitz, to stage a sweet photoshoot in which he holds the doll close.

The Indiana-based Fitz, who owns Ashley Mae Photography, wrote on Facebook that she frequently shoots newborns, and it seems Jynsen took notice.

“This evening as I was editing, my youngest son informed me that his baby girl, named ‘Three,’ has not had her pictures taken,” she wrote in a post that has since gone viral. “I warned him that ‘Three’ was slightly too old to get all of the curly newborn poses. He wanted to give it a go anyway. Little booger was wide awake the ENTIRE time 🙄 But, I still managed to get some super cute shots! ❤️”

The mom of three said the doll holds special significance for her son, as he picked her out from the toy store shortly after his dad, who is in the military, was deployed.

“When he deploys, I like to take our boys to Walmart to get them something special to brighten their day or make them feel a bit better,” Fitz told Today Parents. “As we were looking at the boy toys this last deployment, Jynsen wandered over to the doll section. He told me he wanted a baby doll and pointed to Three — he even picked out a stroller and some bottles for her. He became pretty attached to Three for quite some time while my husband was gone.”

Fitz says that since her husband returned from deployment, Jynsen hasn’t given Three as much attention, but still likes playing with her on the playground.

“He has even tried to breastfeed her — that he learned from his mommy,” she told the outlet.

After the sweet post went viral, Fitz followed it up with additional photos of Jynsen showing off his nurturing side as he pushed Three in a stroller and strapped her into a backpack.

“He has loved her for a while now, he received her when his Dad left for deployment and he has held on ever since!” she wrote. “I don’t feel like I need to explain myself to anyone, but I also feel a need to set the record straight. Three, and Jynsen go way back, and there’s no breaking them up!”

Fitz told Today that most of the reactions to her son’s sweet photo shoot have been positive, though she has received some negative comments from critics taking issue with the fact that he is playing with a doll (and a doll of a different race).

“I always stand up for him and I always will. I am teaching him to love no matter the color,” Fitz told the outlet. “I am teaching him to stand tall when you need to … there’s nothing wrong with him playing with a doll, and one day he will make a very caring and nurturing person and maybe dad if that’s what he chooses to become. But I will leave that up to him.”