Taylor Bishop has been identified as one of the three people who died after a small plane crashed into a car near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida

4-Year-Old Boy Identified as Among Those Killed After Small Plane Crashed into Car in Florida

A 4-year-old boy is dead after a small plane crashed into a car near a neighborhood airport in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Broward County Medical Examiner has identified Taylor Bishop as one of the three people who were killed in the fatal incident, according to WTVJ.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The boy was riding in an SUV with his mother, Megan Bishop, when the aircraft struck their vehicle and he succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, the outlet reported.

The mom — who had also sustained injuries in the crash — was released from the hospital later on Monday, Marcel Rodriguez, chief of operations at the Pembroke Pines Fire Department, told the news station.

A spokesperson for the Broward County Medical Examiner and the Pembroke Pines Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Site of crash | Credit: wplg 10

The fatal crash occurred around 3 p.m. local time shortly after a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft departed from the North Perry Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration previously told PEOPLE.

Two people on board the plane were pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSVN.

Officials have not released the identities of the other deceased victims.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue to investigate the incident.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Broward County Mayor Steve Geller called the fatal crash a "horrible tragedy."

"Anytime anybody dies, it's a tragedy that's horrible," he said in a statement. "When you have a child that dies, it's unimaginable, and our prayers are going out to the family of the child."