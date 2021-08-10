The victim was identified as Kyle Meyers in a GoFundMe campaign raising money for his funeral expenses

4-Year-Old Boy Drowns in N.J. Lake Ahead of Outdoor Movie Night: 'We are Deeply Wounded'

A 4-year-old New Jersey boy drowned in a local lake, despite bystanders' and EMS' best efforts to save him, authorities said.

Police in Bridgewater received a call on Friday around 8:37 p.m. reporting that a child had drowned in Sunset Lake, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers saw bystanders giving the child CPR, and "immediately took over life-saving measures" as EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to a nearby hospital, the statement said.

The child, a Bridgewater resident, was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a post-mortem examination from the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office ruled it an accident by drowning, according to the statement.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by a member of the community identified the child as Kyle Meyers, NJ.com reported.

"On Friday night a neighbor within our community, Sheila Meyers, suffered a horrible tragedy when her four year old son, Kyle, accidentally drowned at Sunset Lake," the GoFundMe, which was organized by Michael Mclaughlin, president of the Sunset Lake Association, read. "Our members took heroic action to try and save his life prior to the arrival of emergency services and the police, and I am grateful for their efforts."

The accident occurred immediately before a movie night was scheduled to begin, and Kyle had been playing with other children just before it happened, Mclaughlin wrote.