4-Year-Old Boy Dies After ATV He Was Driving Flipped Over: 'A Tragic Situation,' Sheriff Says

A 4-year-old Minnesota boy has died after the all-terrain vehicle he was driving flipped over, according to police.

The child was driving a Yamaha ATV on 83rd Street in Buckman Township Tuesday afternoon when he "lost control on the gravel road" and rolled the machine, according to a news release from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Another boy, 6, was riding on the ATV with the victim when the accident occurred, per the release. He reportedly managed to jump off the vehicle before before it rolled.

The victim was ejected from the ATV, described by the sheriff's office as a Yamaha Grizzly 700, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the boy was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative from Shelley Funeral Chapels has identified the boy as Steve "Owen" Meyer, according to CBS News. (The funeral home did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for confirmation.)

"This a tragic situation for family and all emergency personnel," said Sheriff Shawn Larsen in Wednesday's news release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved."

Meyer died "just two days before his 5th birthday," according to his obituatry, published by the Shelley Funeral Chapels.

The 6-year-old boy who survived the accident was treated for "minor cuts and bruises," the MSCO said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, per the sheriff's office.

Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jason Worlie said officials are looking into whether the boys were wearing helmets, and if they were being supervised, per the Star-Tribune.

In Minnesota, it is legal for a child age 9 and under to operate a Class 1 ATV on private property, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website. However, the operator must be at least 12 years of age to ride on public land.

Class 1 ATVs are defined by the Minnesota DNR as having "a total width 50 inches or less from outside of tire rim to outside of tire rim."

Meanwhile, children under the age of 15 are completely forbbiden from operating any Class 2 vehicle, which "have a total width greater than 50 inches but not more than 65 inches from outside of tire rim to outside of tire rim."

A funeral service for Meyer will be held on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, according to the boy's obituary.