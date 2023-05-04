4 Workers Injured, 1 Missing After Chemical Explosion at Mass. Plant

A chemical explosion at an industrial park in Newburyport, Massachusetts left four workers injured, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

911 operators received a call about an explosion at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday at 9 Opportunity Way, the Newburyport Fire Department said in a press release.

After fire crews arrived on the scene, they noticed that an "industrial-sized vat from inside the building" had moved 30 ft into an adjacent parking lot after the explosion. The fire department did not say what may have caused the explosion to occur.

Five workers had reportedly been working inside the building at the time. While four were found and taken to a local hospital, a fifth person remained unaccounted for in the morning.

Fire crews and technical rescue crews were unable to enter the building to search for the fifth worker that had been missing at the time due major structural damage to the building, the release said.

The Newburyport Fire Department encouraged workers in the industrial park area to avoid the street while they continued operations.

A company called Seqens, was listed at the address where the fire department said the explosion occurred, according to NBC News. The company's website describes Seqens a "contract drug substance manufacturer" that offers "initial process research to commercial API manufacturing."

API's are produced by processing chemical compounds through complex chemical or biological procedures according to PharmaceuticalTechnology.com.