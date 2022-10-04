4 Women to Run World's Remotest Post Office in Antarctica — With No Running Water or Toilets

Four women are willingly giving up home comforts like running water and a flushable toilet to spend five months working at a remote post office in Antarctica.

Lucy Bruzzone, Clare Ballantyne, Natalie Corbett and Mairi Hilton will spend 20 weeks working at the post office at Port Lockroy, also known as the "Penguin Post Office" for the thousands of flightless seabirds that gather on the icy slopes nearby.

The historic site receives about 18,000 human visitors each season, per NPR, and approximately 6,000 applicants applied to work at the remote office.

The four brave women will travel 9,000 miles from their homes in the U.K. to head to the island, with Corbett, 31, truly going the extra mile by spending a "solo honeymoon" there, as she recently got married and is leaving her husband back at home.

"Who wouldn't want to spend five months working on an island filled with penguins in one of the most remote places on the planet?" she told the BBC Tuesday.

Corbett will run the gift shop of the site's museum, which is operated by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust. Ballantyne, meanwhile, will be handling the roughly 80,000 cards sent from the post office each year to around 100 countries around the globe.

"This will be my first time in Antarctica and I'm very excited to set eyes on the white continent," their co-worker Hilton expressed about the excitement of the expedition. "I have no idea what to expect when we get there — how cold it will be, will we have to dig our way through the snow to the post office?"

"I'm a conservation biologist, so personally I can't wait to see the penguins and other wildlife like seabirds and whales," Hilton added.

Bruzzone, a scientist, will manage the team and have supervision over ships coming and going. She told BBC the opportunity is a "lifelong dream".

The women won't be on their own for the first half of their adventure, as they will be accompanied by Vicky Inglis, who worked as a general assistant for the UKAHT during the 2019-2020 season.

The conditions they face will be nothing like home in the U.K. In addition to temperatures that can drop as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit, the employees will share a single bedroom and use a camping toilet for their 'comfort' breaks — which also has to be emptied on a daily basis, according to NPR.

To grab a shower the postal workers will have to rely on the facilities provided by the ships that come to the island every few days. Trying to contact loved ones will also be a challenge, as there's no cell phone reception or internet access.

In the application packet, it was noted, "Antarctica is a physically and mentally challenging place to work."