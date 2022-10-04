4 Women to Run World's Remotest Post Office in Antarctica — With No Running Water or Toilets

Four British women are taking on the job of a lifetime by working on a remote island in Antarctica in temperatures as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit

By
Published on October 4, 2022 11:15 AM
port lockroy british antarctic heritage trust station buildings including nissen hut accommodation on goudier island Antarctica
Photo: Radharc Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Four women are willingly giving up home comforts like running water and a flushable toilet to spend five months working at a remote post office in Antarctica.

Lucy Bruzzone, Clare Ballantyne, Natalie Corbett and Mairi Hilton will spend 20 weeks working at the post office at Port Lockroy, also known as the "Penguin Post Office" for the thousands of flightless seabirds that gather on the icy slopes nearby.

The historic site receives about 18,000 human visitors each season, per NPR, and approximately 6,000 applicants applied to work at the remote office.

The four brave women will travel 9,000 miles from their homes in the U.K. to head to the island, with Corbett, 31, truly going the extra mile by spending a "solo honeymoon" there, as she recently got married and is leaving her husband back at home.

"Who wouldn't want to spend five months working on an island filled with penguins in one of the most remote places on the planet?" she told the BBC Tuesday.

A Chinstrap penguin colony on Elephant Island and Greenpeace ship the Esperanza in the background. Greenpeace is in the Antarctic to investigate the impacts of the climate crisis as part of the Protect the Oceans Expedition, a year long pole to pole ship tour, campaigning for the establishment of ocean sanctuaries to safeguard this frozen region and its penguins, seals and whales, and to help address the climate emergency. (This picture was taken in 2020 during the Antarctic leg of the Pole to Pole expedition under the Dutch permit number RWS-2019/40813)
Chinstrap penguin colony on Elephant Island. © Christian Åslund/Greenpeace

Corbett will run the gift shop of the site's museum, which is operated by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust. Ballantyne, meanwhile, will be handling the roughly 80,000 cards sent from the post office each year to around 100 countries around the globe.

"This will be my first time in Antarctica and I'm very excited to set eyes on the white continent," their co-worker Hilton expressed about the excitement of the expedition. "I have no idea what to expect when we get there — how cold it will be, will we have to dig our way through the snow to the post office?"

"I'm a conservation biologist, so personally I can't wait to see the penguins and other wildlife like seabirds and whales," Hilton added.

Ballantyne will be handling roughly 80,000 cards which are sent from the post office to around 100 countries.

Bruzzone, a scientist, will manage the team and have supervision over ships coming and going. She told BBC the opportunity is a "lifelong dream".

Gentoo penguins at Port Lockroy (penguin post office), Antarctica
Samantha Crimmin / Alamy Stock Photo

The women won't be on their own for the first half of their adventure, as they will be accompanied by Vicky Inglis, who worked as a general assistant for the UKAHT during the 2019-2020 season.

The conditions they face will be nothing like home in the U.K. In addition to temperatures that can drop as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit, the employees will share a single bedroom and use a camping toilet for their 'comfort' breaks — which also has to be emptied on a daily basis, according to NPR.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

To grab a shower the postal workers will have to rely on the facilities provided by the ships that come to the island every few days. Trying to contact loved ones will also be a challenge, as there's no cell phone reception or internet access.

In the application packet, it was noted, "Antarctica is a physically and mentally challenging place to work."

Related Articles
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
How Queen Elizabeth Showed Her Strength in Moments of Tragedy and Heartbreak Over 96 Years
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
This March 20, 2020, photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Gary Muehlberg. Muehlberg, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier, St. Louis-area prosecutors announced
4 Women Were Strangled to Death in Mo. in 1990. Now, an Alleged Serial Killer Has Confessed, Police Say
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
Brooklinen's new home fragrance line
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Candle Collection, Plus More New Home Products
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD
Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now?
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Hilary Duff Instagram
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine: See the Photos
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
The Great British Bake Off S5
'The Great British Baking Show' : Every Burning Question, Answered
Valerie Xu
Stories of Essential Workers & Everyday People Doing Heroic Deeds During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020