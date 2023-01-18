4 Tenn. Church Members Dead, 1 Injured After Elder's Plane Crashes in Texas: 'We Ask for Your Prayers'

The single-engine Piper PA-46 plane crashed "under unknown circumstances" in Yoakum on Tuesday, according to the FAA

Published on January 18, 2023 04:26 PM
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
Photo: WREG

Four members of a Tennessee church were killed and another member was seriously injured after their plane crashed in a small Texas town.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 plane crashed "under unknown circumstances" in Yoakum on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The pilot and three passengers were killed in the crash, per the FAA report. A fourth passenger was seriously injured.

The victims of Tuesday's crash were all members of Harvest Church in Germantown, Tenn., according to a post on the church's Facebook page.

Harvest Church identified the victims killed in the crash as Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the lone survivor, "is in stable condition" at a local hospital, according to the church.

Garner was an executive pastor at the church, while Tucker was an elder, according to USA Today.

Tucker was the owner of the plane involved in the crash, according to CBS affiliate WREG-TV.

"We ask for your prayers and kindly request that the families of all involved are given the proper space to grieve at this time," the church wrote.

The plane went down around 11 a.m. local time less than a mile from the Yoakum Municipal Airport, according to ABC News. Residents reported foggy conditions that morning.

Sergeant Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for Texas' Department of Public Safety, told the Victoria Advocate that the plane "was preparing to land" when it crashed into an open field.

The only survivor was taken to Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, per the report.

On Wednesday, Harvest Church said Vaughan "is breathing on his own and has been able to communicate through writing." He still needs surgery "to repair injuries to his abdomen," but the church is pleased with his progress.

"Kennon is at one of the top trauma hospitals in the country and we are so thankful for God's provision," the church said on Facebook.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NSTB) are investigating the crash.

