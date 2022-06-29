4 People Who Died from Missouri Amtrak Train Collision Identified by Authorities

The train carrying over 200 people derailed in Missouri on Monday after it collided with a truck that "was obstructing a public crossing"

Four people who died after an Amtrak train derailed in Missouri on Monday have been identified.

The Chariton County coroner confirmed Wednesday that two victims were from Kansas and the other two from Missouri, according to the Associated Press, The Washington Post and ABC affiliate KMBC.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Train passengers Rochelle Cook, 58, and Kim Holsapple, 56 — both of DeSoto, Kansas — were pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger, Binh Pham, 82, of Kansas City, Missouri, died at University Hospital on Tuesday.

The truck driver, Billy Barton II, 54, of Brookfield, Missouri, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Amtrak Train Credit: Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty

The Chariton County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Following the crash, the Missouri State Highway Patrol shared that "approximately 150 people were transported from the scene to 10 area hospitals for treatment of injuries that range from minor to serious in nature."

The accident happened around 12:40 p.m. near Mendon, Missouri, after the train collided with a truck that "was obstructing a public crossing," Amtrak said in a statement on its website. The train, which was carrying over 200 people, had approximately eight cars. It was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pictures from the scene posted to Twitter by passenger Dax McDonald showed dozens of passengers helping each other climb out of the overturned train through windows.

During an initial press conference, Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Justin Dunn said there were at least three confirmed deaths as of Monday afternoon. However, another died the next day after being transported to the hospital, per MSHP officials.

Passenger Robert Nightingale told CNN the train started to sway moments before it came off the track.

"It all happened like slow motion. It started to rock, and rock, and then flicker, and then it just all of a sudden — all this dust was through my window," Nightingale told the outlet.

"It hit something major to cause ... every car to go off," he added

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt called the news of the crash "terrible" and said that he was "ready to assist with any federal resources that may be needed."

"We are thinking of all those affected and grateful for our first responders," he said in a tweet.

RELATED VIDEO: No One Hurt After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Maryland Summer Camp

Missouri Governor Mike Parson commented on the accident in a post on Twitter on Monday.

"We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon," he said at the time. "@MoPublicSafety, @MSHP troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."