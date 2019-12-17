At Least 4 People Killed After Tornadoes Rip Through Deep South: 'It Was Total Chaos'

An outbreak of tornadoes ravaged the Deep South Monday, killing at least four people and causing major damage to homes and businesses in the region.

The deadly tornadoes tore through areas in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, injuring at least a dozen people and leaving tens of thousands without power, according to USA TODAY.

“It was total chaos,“ Scott Norwood, a coroner in Lawrence County, Alabama, said of the damage. “We had to make do the best we could.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NOAA Storm Prediction Center found there to be reports of 28 tornadoes, while the Weather Service issued 85 tornado warnings and 85 severe thunderstorm warnings between Monday and Tuesday.

According to USA TODAY, one person in Kentucky died early Tuesday in a flood, while another woman was killed in Louisiana.

A husband and wife were also killed and their 7-year-old son critically injured when a tornado struck along the side of the road in Alabama, NBC affiliate WVTM reported.

A fourth person, who was identified as a 59-year-old woman, was killed in Louisiana after her mobile home was demolished by the twister, Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft told USA Today.

The Storm Prediction Center estimated the tornado in Vernon Parish had “peak winds of 110 to 155 mph,” and touched down for 63 miles.

“I don’t know what our records for the longest total in this area is, but that’s got to be close,” meteorologist Donald Jones told USA TODAY.

During Monday’s outbreak, several schools in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi closed early to ensure children’s safety.

According to The Washington Post, Monday’s storms calmed down overnight, though more severe weather may affect Florida and southeastern Georgia on Tuesday.