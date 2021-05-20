4 People, Including Teen, Injured Following Bee Attack in Arizona Park

A 13-year-old was among two people hospitalized in the incident in Buckeye

Four people, including a teenager, were injured after a swarm of bees attacked at a park in Arizona, authorities said.

Three adults and a 13-year-old were each stung multiple times on Tuesday night at Sundance Park in Buckeye, about 30 miles west of Phoenix, a spokesperson for the Buckeye Police Department tells PEOPLE.

One of the adults was transported via ambulance to a local hospital, the spokesperson says. The victim was covered in bees, and was having trouble breathing.

The teenager, meanwhile, was taken to the emergency room in a patrol car.

The two other adults had less serious injuries, were treated at the scene and later transported themselves to the hospital to check on the child.

The spokesperson says that the group was walking along a canal behind the park when the bees began swarming. The condition of the victims remains unknown, but authorities were "led, at the time, to believe they were going to be okay."

The Buckeye Fire Department arrived on the scene and got rid of the bees.

The incident comes one month after a 70-year-old man in Texas was killed after he was attacked by a "very aggressive" swarm of bees while mowing his lawn, authorities said.

Thomas Hicks of Breckenridge suffered severe stings, and died after going into cardiac arrest.

A woman in Georgia, meanwhile, said last week that she found at least 100,000 bees living outside her Decatur home in April — and that it was the fourth time that's happened since she moved in.

"Four years ago, in May of 2017, we had a really big hive taken out," Lisa Ohrmundt told CNN. "A couple [of] years later, we had a smaller one taken out. Then a week or so ago, we had a smaller one taken out, and then this one ... hopefully is the grand finale."

If someone is stung by a bee, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises keeping an eye on the person to make sure they do not have an allergic reaction. Then, wash the sting site with soap and water, and remove the stinger using gauze, or by scraping a fingernail over the area.