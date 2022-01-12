4 People, Including Infant Heading to Hospital, Survive Helicopter Crash: 'An Absolute Miracle'

"My heart just dropped," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said of the crash in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

Four people — including an infant — survived a helicopter crash just outside Philadelphia on Tuesday in what's being hailed an "absolute miracle."

The medical helicopter was on its way to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia from Chambersburg, Pennsylvania when it crashed near the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church around 1 p.m. local time, CBS station KYW-TV reported.

The pilot, co-pilot, nurse and a 2-month-old infant were able to escape the downed aircraft with minimal injuries.

Police said people outside the aircraft in the typically heavily trafficked area of Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue were also not hurt.

"It's an absolute miracle, what you see behind," Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt told reporters, per Today.com.

Neighbors and onlookers called 911 to report the aircraft in distress.

"I was back at police headquarters. We heard the call come out, the first call I said, 'no way,' and then the second, then the third. I knew there was a problem," Bernhardt told KYW-TV. "My heart just dropped. It's a true miracle that everyone was out and they were out prior to us getting here."

Officials said about 30 firefighters and seven medic units responded to the call, in addition to area law enforcement, the outlet reported.

Moments before they arrived, Good Samaritans rushed to the scene to help.

"They were so brave," eyewitness Iris DiBernardo told KYW-TV. "People were just running up there."

Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer told reporters at the scene, "Obviously, this pilot had a great command of the helicopter and was able to land it safely, took the best interest of the community in hand. This was a miracle in the works where there were no lives lost and no property damaged."

"We're blessed," he added. "We're blessed as a community. We're blessed as a fire service, police department and emergency management. We are totally blessed."

Shortly after the crash, the infant was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and was in stable condition, per reports.