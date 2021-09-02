4 People Dead, 2 Others Injured After Small Plane Crashes Into Conn. Building

The plane was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina when it experienced mechanical failure during takeoff, officials said

Four people on a plane died and two on the ground were injured after a small aircraft crashed into a building in Connecticut, according to authorities.

The Farmington Police Department (FPD) confirmed during a press conference on Thursday that four people, including two pilots and two passengers, were on the plane at the time of the fatal crash.

The incident unfolded just before 10 a.m. on Thursday in Farmington, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms to PEOPLE.

Police said during the press conference, shared by NBC station WVIT, that they received a 911 call reporting that a plane had crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building.

First responders immediately rushed to the scene, where they found the "building and plane fully engulfed in flames," the FPD said.

Police also noted that "witnesses reported seeing the plane having trouble shortly after takeoff" and that the aircraft hit the ground before striking the building and coming to a rest.

The FAA later determined that the Cessna Citation 560X business jet with four people aboard had departed from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville and was on its way to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina when the crash happened.

During the takeoff sequence, the plane appeared to have experienced "some type of mechanical failure... that resulted in the crash," police said during their press conference.

In a statement on Facebook, Trumpf Inc. confirmed that the plane hit their Farmington production facility and injured two employees.

"At this time, all employees who were inside the affected building have been accounted for with two injuries reported," the company wrote. "Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Following the incident, officials with Plainville schools kept students inside to avoid smoke from the crash, according to WVIT. By 11 a.m. they were notified that the fire had been contained and outdoor activities could resume as normal, the outlet reported.

Several roads in the area were also closed after the deadly crash, per WVIT.

On Twitter, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he was on his way to Farmington "to assess the recent plane crash with emergency management personnel."

"My prayers are with those on the ground and with the souls on board," he wrote.