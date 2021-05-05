4 People Dead, Including 2-Year-Old, After Small Plane Crashes into Mississippi Home

Four people — including one Hattiesburg, Mississippi, resident and three people from Texas — have been identified by police as the victims in the crash

Multiple people, including a toddler, have died after a small plane crashed into a home in Mississippi.

The crash occurred around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the city of Hattiesburg, police said in a Facebook statement Wednesday.

Four people died in the crash: Hattiesburg resident Gerry Standley, 55, and Texas residents Louis Provenza, 67, Harper Provenza, 2, and Anna Calhoun, 23, police said in another statement Wednesday.

The cause of the plane crash was not immediately clear, and police said that the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board had been notified and were on their way to the scene to begin investigations.

plane crash Credit: Chuck Cook/AP

Annie Christie Drive, the street on which the crash happened, has been closed to traffic as investigations continue.

Hattiesburg police are asking residents in the area of the crash to report any debris or wreckage found nearby.

"If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it, and please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556," police said in a statement on Facebook.