4 Nursing Home Residents Died After Evacuation to 'Deteriorating' Facility Due to Hurricane Ida

Over 800 nursing home residents were transferred to a Louisiana warehouse where "conditions became unacceptable" during Hurricane Ida, according to authorities

nvestigation Launched After 4 Nursing Home Residents Died After Being Evacuated Due to Hurricane

nvestigation Launched After 4 Nursing Home Residents Died After Being Evacuated Due to Hurricane

Louisiana authorities are investigating the deaths of four nursing home patients who were among hundreds evacuated to a warehouse that experienced "deteriorating conditions" due to Hurricane Ida.

The Louisiana Health Department reported that 843 residents from seven total facilities were transferred to a facility on Aug. 27, before the fatal storm made landfall. Afterwards, the Waterbury Companies, Inc. warehouse experienced flooding and loss of electricity, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We know that water did enter the building," Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson Aly Neel told the AP, noting that they also received several reports of patients lying on mattresses on the floor, not being fed or changed, and a lack of social distancing.

Independence Police Chief Frank Edwards confirmed the status of the warehouse, noting "conditions became unacceptable" for patients. "I would not have wanted my mother or grandmother to be in those conditions," he told CNN affiliate WVUE.

nvestigation Launched After 4 Nursing Home Residents Died After Being Evacuated Due to Hurricane Credit: fox 44/ youtube

Upon hearing reports of "deteriorating conditions at the facility," officials arrived at the warehouse on Tuesday to investigate but "were expelled from the property," per a release from the health department.

As of Thursday, all of the residents have been relocated — 14 of whom required hospitalization — Louisiana's chief medical officer Joe Kanter told the AP.

Three of the four deaths reported have been classified by a coroner as storm-related although definitive causes of death have yet to be announced, per the health department.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bob Dean, who has been identified as the owner of all the nursing homes, said in a statement to CNN affiliate WVUE that he "did the best I could" noting that "normally, we lose two to three [residents] a day because they are very ill."

nvestigation Launched After 4 Nursing Home Residents Died After Being Evacuated Due to Hurricane Credit: fox 44/ youtube

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has said a "full investigation" will take place.