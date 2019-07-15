Kids Ages 10 to 14 Steal Family Car and Go on 600-Mile Road Trip

Image zoom Queensland Police

Talk about a joy ride!

Four children in Australia, ages 10 to 14, stole a family car for a 600-mile road trip to so they could go fishing.

The three boys and one girl — not all from the same family — packed up one of their parents’ cars with fishing poles, and embarked on the cross-country adventure early Sunday morning, authorities told the BBC.

According to the outlet, the group traveled more than 560 miles from Gracemere to Grafton along the coast of Australia, before police were able to catch up to them later that day.

One of the boys had left a note for his parents before leaving, and authorities believe that the kids split the driving responsibilities, as the trip they took usually takes more than 10 hours. The legal driving age in Australia is 17 years.

“It’s a pretty big journey. It’s a long way for a person to do it, but I suppose a couple cans of Red Bull and you’re likely to do anything,” Acting Police Inspector Darren Williams told CNN.

At one point during the day, the group was flagged stealing gas at a service station and the police were able to track the car down using a cell phone signal — finding it parked on the side of the road in Grafton around 10:40 p.m. local time.

The children, however, locked themselves in the vehicle when they were found by authorities, so police had to force their way into the car.

Authorities told BBC they would question the children once their parents were present and said that the children would be facing charges, however did not specify what.