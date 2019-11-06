4 High School Students Killed in Texas Car Crash That Also Injured 3: 'We Grieve Together'

Four Texas high school students were killed in a two-car crash on Monday, authorities said.

The victims, whose identities have not been released, were all students at Community High School in Nevada, Texas, Lavon Police Department Chief Mike Jones tells PEOPLE.

The accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of State Highway 78 and Main Street. Three passengers in the second vehicle were also injured.

Those three passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Jones said.

He added that reactions to the crash resulted in a second accident, after which one additional person was transported to the hospital.

The cause remains under investigation, Jones said. He noted that while all of the students attended high school in Nevada, they were not all from the town, which is about 35 miles northeast of Dallas.

The Community Independent School District confirmed the students’ deaths in a statement to KXAS, saying it was “devastated” to learn of the accident.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene. As they continue to investigate CISD will refrain from making any additional comment out of respect for the families,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and with the entire Brave Nation as we grieve together. Counselors will be available to help support students and staff first thing in the morning.”