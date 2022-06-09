5 Marines Dead After Aircraft, Initially Feared to Be Carrying Nuclear Material, Crashes in California

An MV-22B Osprey aircraft takes off from the USS Bataan on January 13, 2012 near Catania, Italy. The Bataan, part of the Amphibious Readiness Group, deployed in support of Operation Odyssey Dawn in March 2011 from Norfolk, Virginia and has supported the Fifth and Sixth Fleet areas of operations. Now heading home, the deployment has been one of the longest in U.S. Navy history.

MV-22B Osprey aircraft | Credit: Gisele Tellier/Getty