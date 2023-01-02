4 Dead After Helicopters Collide and Crash Land on Sandbank Off Australia's Gold Coast

Four people are dead and three have been seriously injured after two helicopters collided in Queensland, Australia.

The crash happened at around 2 p.m. Monday on the Gold Coast, a popular tourist area just south of the state's capital Brisbane, according to multiple outlets including CNN and The New York Times.

"Those two aircraft, when collided, have crash landed on the sandbank just out from Sea World Resort," Queensland Police Inspector Gary Worrell, a regional duty officer for the southeastern region, told reporters.

Thirteen passengers were aboard the two helicopters, authorities said.

One of the helicopters from the popular theme park was able to land on the sandbank. Of its six passengers, five suffered minor injuries. The other crashed and landed upside down; four people inside, including the pilot, were killed, while the three other people were critically injured, The Times reported.

shutterstock

After the crash, witnesses on boats and police units quickly responded.

"They commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety," Worrell said.

The police inspector said it was too early to determine the cause of the crash, but it appeared one aircraft may have been taking off while the other was attempting to land.

Tourist flights are common in the area. Sea World Helicopters, whose logo could be seen alongside one of the aircraft, released a statement shortly after the incident, per The Times.

"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened, and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," the company said in a statement. "As it is now a police investigation, we cannot provide any further information at this stage."