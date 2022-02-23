The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. local time at Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, and occurred when a helicopter taking part in a range training operation crashed in Kekaha

4 Dead After Helicopter Crashes at U.S. Navy Base in Hawaii

Four people have died following a helicopter crash at a U.S. Navy base in Hawaii Tuesday, ABC News reports.

The incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. local time at Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, and occurred when a helicopter taking part in a range training operation crashed in Kekaha, per ABC News.

A spokesperson from Pacific Missile Range Facility told ABC News that the helicopter involved in the crash was operated by Croman Corporation, a company that manages Sikorsky S-61N helicopters.

When reached for comment by PEOPLE, a Pacific Missile Range Facility spokesperson did not immediately respond. A spokesperson for Croman Corporation also did not immediately respond when reached for comment by PEOPLE.

Brian Beattie, director of operations for Croman Corporation, told Hawaii News Now that the crash occurred after the helicopter had retrieved an object from the water during a training operation.

Beattie confirmed to ABC News that all four people who died in the crash were Croman employees. Their names have not yet been released publicly.

The Pacific Missile Range Facility spokesperson told ABC News the crash is under investigation, and the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed Tuesday that they are currently investigating the crash.

Chris Turner, who witnessed the crash, told Hawaii News Now, "Something caused that helicopter to accelerate and go down."

He added, "It tweaked to the right and then immediately went straight nose-down in an accelerated speed ― straight down with like one second. That was it."

Turner also said the weather on the day of the crash was "absolutely perfect," explaining, "there were no clouds, winds were less than 5 MPH on leeward side. It couldn't have been a nicer day in that area, so that's why it kinda spooks all logic."