4 Dead, 16 Injured When Tourist Bus Drives Off Cliff in Peru After Trip to Machu Picchu

Officials said 20 people were onboard the bus when it plunged into a 100-meter chasm Monday evening

By
Published on August 23, 2022 02:00 PM

Four people died and 16 others were injured this weekend when a tour bus drove over the side of a cliff following a trip to Machu Picchu, per Peruvian authorities.

The bus was navigating the Abra Málaga sector of the Cusco-Quillabamba road network Monday evening when it plunged into a 100-meter chasm, according to a news release published Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur).

Officials said 20 people were onboard at the time, including the driver, two Peruvian tourists and 17 others from seven other countries.

Mincetur Minister Roberto Sanchez said "there was fog where the accident happened" as the group returned from the famous site, according to AFP.

One Peruvian and three Colombians died as a result of the crash, Mincetur said on Monday. Authorities did not disclose the victims' identities.

4 Dead, 16 Injured When Tourist Bus Drives Off a Cliff in Peru After Machu Picchu Trip
Bus crash kills four and injures 16 in Peru. Peruvian National Police

Twelve of the injured, including the Peruvian bus driver, were transported to the O2 Medical Network Clinic in Cusco, per the ministry. The victims have been identified as the following: Kfir Givony and Tamuz Hana Weinberger, of Israel; Juliet Mary Clard, Adrien Raphael Colotte and Luc Arthur Lecuyer Tom, of France; María Cecilia Luis and Pedro Rubén Batuecas, of Argentina; Myrto Arvaniti, of Greece; Leslie Arriaga Medrano and Sherwin Zevallos Montesinos (driver), of Peru; and Irene Manaun Camarillo, of Spain.

At least one victim — Sofianos Andrea, of Greece — has been discharged from the facility, Mincetur reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

4 Dead, 16 Injured When Tourist Bus Drives Off a Cliff in Peru After Machu Picchu Trip
Bus crash kills four and injures 16 in Peru. Peruvian National Police

Four other victims were taken to the Peruano Suiza Clinic, also in Cusco, according to Monday's release.

Three of the injured — Hugo Stelwagen Marijn, of Canada; Jip Dekker of the Netherlands; and Timothee Malexieux of France — have been discharged.

The fourth individual — Canadian citizen Floya Francis Alexander Jones — was in the facility's intensive care unit as of Monday.

The National Police of Peru are investigating Monday's incident, the ministry said.

This is the second incident of its kind to occur in Peru in the last month, according to AFP.

Sixteen people were killed three weeks ago when a minibus drove into a ravine in the Junin province, the outlet reported.

Related Articles
Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, Pa., is led from the state police barracks at Shickshinny, Pa., early Sunday morning, Aug. 14, 2022. Authorities said his vehicle struck a crowd gathered at a bar to raise money for victims of a house fire that killed 10 earlier in the month. (Bob Kalinowski/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
1 Dead, 17 Others Injured After Car Drives Through Crowd During Penn. Community Fundraiser
Vehicle drives in Berlin into a group of people: One dead, several injured at Breitscheidplatz, Germany
At Least 1 Dead, Dozens Injured After Car Drives into Crowd of Shoppers in Berlin
cliff fall
1 Dead, 3 Injured After Group Falls 300 Feet Down Calif. Cliff While Trying to Save Friend
Broward shooting
Fort Lauderdale Bus Driver Hailed as Hero for Helping End Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 2 Injured
At least one dead and several hurt in shooting in Oroville
1 Killed, Several Others Injured in Shooting Aboard Greyhound Bus in California
Image
4 Killed in Fort Hood Shooting, Gunman Dead, 16 Injured
Kempel Family
See All the Adorable Pictures from the Kempel Quintuplets' Father's Day Photoshoot with Their Big Sisters
Nashville Fatal Shooting
2 Brothers Dead, 4 More Injured Following Mass Shooting at Nashville Apartment: 'So Many People Hurt'
drowned
Mother Intentionally Drove Off Cliff, Killing Her 3 Kids: Police
las-vegas-victims-2
Heroic Spouses, Beloved Teachers, Devoted Parents: Remembering the Victims of the Las Vegas Massacre
Image
Man Convicted of Fatally Tossing His 4-Year-Old Daughter Off a Cliff
Jessica Dawn GarciaCredit: Mesa County Sheriff's Office
Colo. Woman Allegedly Tried to Kill 4 Kids, 2 Dogs by Driving Off Cliff Before Boy's 911 Call
aisian pacific american heritage month
Notable Figures & Moments in AAPI History to Celebrate This Week, from Kimora Lee Simmons to the Founding of Sony
bus crash
16 Mine Workers Dead, 14 Injured in Bus Crash Near U.S.-Mexico Border
Chadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant
Remembering the Stars We've Lost in 2020
Nelson Mandela
Notable Moments in Black History to Celebrate this Week, From Nelson Mandela's Release to Frederick Douglass' Birthday