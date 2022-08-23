4 Dead, 16 Injured When Tourist Bus Drives Off Cliff in Peru After Trip to Machu Picchu

Four people died and 16 others were injured this weekend when a tour bus drove over the side of a cliff following a trip to Machu Picchu, per Peruvian authorities.

The bus was navigating the Abra Málaga sector of the Cusco-Quillabamba road network Monday evening when it plunged into a 100-meter chasm, according to a news release published Monday by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur).

Officials said 20 people were onboard at the time, including the driver, two Peruvian tourists and 17 others from seven other countries.

Mincetur Minister Roberto Sanchez said "there was fog where the accident happened" as the group returned from the famous site, according to AFP.

One Peruvian and three Colombians died as a result of the crash, Mincetur said on Monday. Authorities did not disclose the victims' identities.

Bus crash kills four and injures 16 in Peru. Peruvian National Police

Twelve of the injured, including the Peruvian bus driver, were transported to the O2 Medical Network Clinic in Cusco, per the ministry. The victims have been identified as the following: Kfir Givony and Tamuz Hana Weinberger, of Israel; Juliet Mary Clard, Adrien Raphael Colotte and Luc Arthur Lecuyer Tom, of France; María Cecilia Luis and Pedro Rubén Batuecas, of Argentina; Myrto Arvaniti, of Greece; Leslie Arriaga Medrano and Sherwin Zevallos Montesinos (driver), of Peru; and Irene Manaun Camarillo, of Spain.

At least one victim — Sofianos Andrea, of Greece — has been discharged from the facility, Mincetur reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Bus crash kills four and injures 16 in Peru. Peruvian National Police

Four other victims were taken to the Peruano Suiza Clinic, also in Cusco, according to Monday's release.

Three of the injured — Hugo Stelwagen Marijn, of Canada; Jip Dekker of the Netherlands; and Timothee Malexieux of France — have been discharged.

The fourth individual — Canadian citizen Floya Francis Alexander Jones — was in the facility's intensive care unit as of Monday.

The National Police of Peru are investigating Monday's incident, the ministry said.

This is the second incident of its kind to occur in Peru in the last month, according to AFP.

Sixteen people were killed three weeks ago when a minibus drove into a ravine in the Junin province, the outlet reported.