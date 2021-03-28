At Least 4 Dead, 130 Rescued After Extreme Nashville Flash Floods

The city of Nashville, home to nearly 700,000 residents, remains under a flash flood warning as of Sunday afternoon

At least four people were killed and 130 were rescued after torrential storms brought heavy rain and flooding in Nashville over the weekend.

The first victim, identified by police as a 70-year-old man, was found dead inside a Honda sedan that was submerged in Seven Mile Creek near a Walmart off of Nolensville Pike, Metro Nashville PD said on Twitter Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A second victim, a 65-year-old man, was found by authorities on the Nashboro Village golf course. Per police, he was believed to have been "swept away by high water after getting out of a car that ran off the road into a culvert."

Two more victims, a 64-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, were discovered in a homeless camp in a wooded area on Edmondson Park that was flooded from Seven Mile Creek.

According to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, local fire department and water rescue team have rescued at least 130 people from cars and homes affected by the flooding.

Nashville, TN flooding Image zoom Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

As of Sunday afternoon many smaller creek basins that had risen to moderate flood levels overnight have begun to return to normal flows, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said.

However, two larger creek basins, Mill Creek and Whites Creeks, are still at higher flood stages, according to the department.

"It is very important that everyone remain vigilant about staying out of water in roadways, and to be extremely cautious about entering flooded buildings," the department said. "Every building that has been impacted by flood waters must be evaluated for flood damage by Metro Departments prior to initiating repairs."

Nashville, TN flooding Image zoom Credit: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

The entire city of Nashville — home to nearly 700,000 — remains under a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service as of Sunday. In total, over 7 inches of rain fell in the city over the weekend.

"The rainfall we got yesterday and overnight made this one of wettest 24-hour periods in Nashville's history," National Weather Service meteorologist Sam Shamburger said on Sunday according to The Tennessean.

Local authorities and rescue teams are continue to advise all Nashville residents to stay at home for the time being.