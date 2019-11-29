4 Children Killed in 'Horrible' Thanksgiving Car Accident in Kansas

Image zoom Highway patrol Getty Images

A fatal car crash in Kansas on Thanksgiving morning resulted in the deaths of four children, the state highway patrol said.

A group of six people was driving at 11:30 a.m. local time when the accident happened on Thursday, according to Benjamin Gardner of the Kansas Highway Patrol, who tweeted that their vehicle had “left the roadway, going into a pond” nearby.

When first responders arrived at the crash scene, they found an uninjured adult male and an injured woman, as well as four young children who were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was transported to an area hospital while the man was taken in for an interview, according to Gardner.

The children, who have yet to be identified, were first said by authorities to all be under the age of 8, however, Gardner told NBC News that hasn’t been confirmed.

Since the woman is undergoing medical treatment in response to injuries sustained in the crash, investigators haven’t been able to get immediate further info on the family.

“The mother has the majority of the information on the children, but she is not completely accessible,” Gardner told NBC News.

Amid the ongoing investigation, the outlet reported that the family is not believed to be Kansas residents, and the relation of the man to the children is not clear.

Names of those involved and further details about the incident will be posted on the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log online database, Gardner wrote on Twitter, after the investigation is completed and the facts are more concrete.

Kansas State Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A fundraising page established for the family that has since raised more than $18,000, KWCH reported. The description for the crowd-sourcing effort, which aims to cover funeral costs, offer names and ages for the victims — Ronald, 12, Travis, 9, Moses, 4, and Axton, 8 months.

The post also names the woman as Jennifer and the man as her boyfriend Paul.

Sue Pugmire of New Mexico shared on Facebook that her grandsons were the ones involved in the tragic accident, thanking those who donated to the family’s benefit and sharing photos of the children.

“These are my 4 grandsons that were lost to a horrible accident,” she wrote on Friday. “We need and appreciate any and all that you may be able to help us lay these babies to rest. Thank u and God Bless u.”