4 Toddlers Hospitalized After Car Crashes Through Penn. Daycare Center

Four toddlers were injured in Pennsylvania on Thursday, one critically, after a car smashed through the front window of a strip mall daycare center, authorities said.

A black BMW crashed through the Children of America Educational Childcare Center in Upper Southampton Township around 1:30 p.m., the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The car traveled between 30 to 40 feet into the building, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, and ultimately “came to rest against a back wall of the room,” the statement said, reportedly in the area where the children take their naps.

There were 17 children in the classroom when the incident occurred, and four kids were taken to Abington Hospital via ambulance for treatment.

Authorities said that one of the children suffered serious injuries, and WPVI-TV reported that the child is in critical condition.

Seventy-nine children were in the building at the time of the crash, though the kids in the classroom where it occurred were all between the ages of 3 and 4 years old, WCAU reported.

“All children have been accounted for and reunited with family,” the statement said.

Photos obtained by WCAU show the front of the BMW, which is covered in scuff marks, lodged into what appear to be children’s cubbies.

The car’s driver sustained minor injuries in the crash, and was treated at a local hospital, the statement said.

She is between the ages of 50 to 60, and was at the strip mall in a “business capacity,” the Inquirer reported.

According to WPVI, the driver, who has no connection to the children in the daycare, is cooperating with authorities and no charges have been announced.

The incident is being investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office Crash Investigation Team and the Upper Southampton Police Department.

A spokesperson for Children of America did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.