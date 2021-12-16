Commissioner Darren Hine said the children were celebrating their final day at the primary school

4 Children Dead at School in Australia After Jumping Castle Is Blown into the Air by Strong Winds

Four children have died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school in Australia.

On Thursday, Tasmania Police revealed in a statement on Facebook that in addition to the four deaths, five other children are seriously injured.

The incident took place at around 10 a.m. local time as nine fifth and sixth grade students from Hillcrest Primary in Devonport were celebrating their final day a the school. The children were swept up by the winds, causing the jumping castle and multiple inflatable "zorb" balls to fly through the air.

The late victims have been identified as two girls and two boys.

Of the tragedy, Commissioner Darren Hine said: "Our hearts are breaking for the families and loved ones, school mates and teachers of those children taken too soon."

First responders were on the scene "within minutes," per police. "Several" helicopters were flown out to the location to help transport patients to the hospital.

Photos taken by Australian Broadcasting Corp reporter Monte Bovill show emotional reactions from emergency responders.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison also offered his condolences to the community incident in a statement on social media.

"My heart is breaking for those families and children impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania today," Morrison wrote on Facebook. "Young children having a fun day out at school and it all went horribly wrong. I cannot begin to imagine what those families are feeling. It's just shattering."

Counseling has been made available for those impacted by the incident. Hine promised that Tasmania police "will be doing everything we can to support the community – and each other – through this tragedy."

He added, "Our focus right now is on supporting our community, and all those affected."