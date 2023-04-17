4 Bodies Recently Found in Downtown Austin Lake, But Police Say There's No Evidence of Foul Play

Austin police have acknowledged the public's concern and "speculations" as the latest body was discovered Saturday afternoon in the city's famous Lady Bird Lake

Published on April 17, 2023 12:41 PM

Four bodies have been found in a Texas lake in the last two months — but police say there is no evidence that foul play is involved.

The latest body found in downtown Austin's famous Lady Bird Lake was discovered Saturday afternoon, according to the Austin American-Statesman and NBC affiliate KXAN-TV.

The Austin Fire Department (AFD) said the victim was found dead at the scene near Longhorn Dam.

It is unclear how the individual wound up in the water. Police do not believe foul play was involved, per the reports.

The Austin Police Department (APD) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Austin Police investigating body found in Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam
KXAN/Youtube

This is the fourth body discovered in Lady Bird Lake since mid February, according to USA Today and the American-Statesman.

The body of 30-year-old Jason John was found on Feb. 13 after he disappeared on Feb. 5 while out on the town with friends, USA Today reported. He was last seen on Rainey Street, a popular nightlife strip near Lady Bird Lake.

The body of 33-year-old Jonathan Honey was found in the lake on April 1 after he disappeared from the same area in the early morning hours of March 31, according to a previous statement from the APD.

A third body was found on March 5, though police did not release additional details about the victim or their disappearance.

Police acknowledged "speculations regarding the recent drownings" in a statement released April 3 but added: "Although these cases are still under investigation and evidence is being analyzed, at this time, there is no evidence in any of these cases to support allegations of foul play."

At a press conference after Saturday's discovery, Officer Michael Bullock noted the public's concerns, but said "nothing criminal has been seen" in connection with the deaths so far, according to the American-Statesman.

"The circumstances, exact locations and demographics surrounding these cases vary," the APD said in its April 3 statement, which added: "Our investigators approach every case with an open mind and objectively examine all available evidence."

Austin Police investigating body found in Lady Bird Lake near Longhorn Dam
KXAN/Youtube

Additionally, the Travis County Medical Examiner's office did not find signs of physical trauma or foul play in each of the autopsies conducted on the three victims previously found in Lady Bird Lake, according to the APD.

In the meantime, an investigation into the latest death at Lady Bird Lake in Austin is ongoing, according to the APD.

In their earlier statement, police cited alcohol consumption and "easy access to Lady Bird Lake" as common themes between the victims' deaths.

