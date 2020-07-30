Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Hits California — Khloé Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, More React: 'So Scary'

"My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake," tweeted Kelly Clarkson

These stars got quite the early morning shake-up.

On Thursday morning at about 4:30 a.m. local time, the Southern California area experienced a magnitude 4.2 earthquake, according to CNN. The United States Geological Survey initially reported a 4.5, later downgrading the measurement.

The shocks reportedly originated in Pacoima, California, which is some 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

A number of celebrities who were jolted awake by the tremors shared their reactions on Twitter, including Khloé Kardashian, who said the event felt much more serious than the official numbers suggested.

"Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary!" Kardashian, 36, tweeted. "Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

Chrissy Teigen agreed that the earthquake felt more severe, writing on Twitter: "4.5!!? It's always smaller than it feels. Anyhoo LA keeping it exciting, nature is crazy."

Kelly Clarkson expressed her family's surprise at the wakeup call, tweeting that her kids — daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4 — were "curious" about the quake.

"My children are in my arms and we are awake too early because of that earthquake but now they’re discussing how their ninja skills would totally help in this time," wrote Clarkson, 38. "I’m just happy they’re more interested and curious about it and less scared. Hallelujah!"

The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil joked on Twitter that it was "The most 2020 #earthquake to wake up to."

A few stars were reminded during the earthquake that their emergency preparedness for the common West Coast occurrence is currently lacking. Comedian Patton Oswalt hilariously tweeted, "Just realized my 'earthquake kit' is a bag of Doritos and one snow boot."

Singer JoJo took the opportunity to point out her need to prep further — while also zinging the government's response to the pandemic. "My preparedness for an earthquake is the same as the US government for COVID-19. None," she wrote.