37-Year-Old Mother of 6 Dies of Coronavirus Days After Giving Birth: 'Truest Angel Ever'

Veronica Guevara-Giron died of coronavirus on Thursday after doctors delivered her daughter five weeks early

Veronica Guevara-Giron's family has been left in mourning after she succumbed to coronavirus complications just days after giving birth to her sixth child.

According to KCBS, the 37-year-old mother from Southern California died on Thursday after being hospitalized with symptoms of the deadly respiratory disease. Her sister-in-law, Nathalia Giron, said Guevara-Giron had recently developed telltale signs of coronavirus such as coughing and difficulty breathing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She started saying that she couldn't breathe," Giron told the outlet. "She developed a cough that couldn't go away, so they ended up taking her to the hospital."

Guevara-Giron was eight-months pregnant when she was admitted to the hospital. Doctors eventually delivered her daughter five weeks early as her health continued to decline.

A short time after the birth, Guevara-Giron was placed on a ventilator, but the last-ditch effort did not improve her overall condition.

"They called her husband and said she wasn't getting any better, that he could come see her," Giron recalled to KCBS.

Guevara-Giron died of coronavirus on Jan. 7, and she is survived by her youngest daughter, Imani, and the five other children she shares with her husband, a sanitation worker.

"We can give all the love and support a family can give, but we're never going to amount to the mother she was," Giron told the news station.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit the family and has raised nearly $29,000 as of Monday afternoon.

"Today Heaven gained to biggest most truest angel ever," reads a description on the donation page. "We lost our beloved Veronica Guevara-Giron due to health complications. She leaves behind a loving beautiful family consisting of her husband and her 6 children including our newest joy the last gift she left us."

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Anthony Fauci Publicly Receives the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

"A piece of all of our hearts is up in Heaven," the message continued.

While speaking to KCBS, Giron said the family hopes to reinforce the importance of abiding by safety guidelines to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"Her number one thing was to just be safe," she explained.

According to a New York Times database, more than 22.4 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the United States as of Monday morning, a figure that represents a 38 percent rise in cases over the last two weeks. More than 374,000 Americans have died from the virus so far, the outlet reported.