36 Bodies Pulled From Water at Temple in India After Floor Covering Well Collapses During Fire Ritual

Worshipers had reportedly gathered at the temple for the Hindu festival of Ram Navami when a part of the floor covering the well collapsed, causing victims and debris to fall into the water below

By
Published on March 31, 2023 12:06 PM
Rescuers work at the site of a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival, in Indore, India, . Thirty-five bodies have been found inside a well at a Hindu temple in central India after dozens of people fell into the muddy water when the well's cover collapsed Temple Collapse, Indore, India - 31 Mar 2023
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

At least 36 people have died in India after falling into a stepwell at a Hindu temple, per multiple reports.

A floor covering at the temple complex in the city of Indore collapsed on Thursday, causing several people to fall into the hole, according to CNN and The Guardian.

The worshipers had gathered at the temple for the Hindu festival of Ram Navami, The Guardian and Reuters reported.

Witnesses said the worshipers had gathered for a fire ritual, according to the Associated Press.

Officials said 36 bodies were pulled from the well, per the reports. At least 16 people were injured, as well.

About 80 people were inside the building at the time of the collapse, according to the Reuters report.

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India, . Up to 35 people fell into the well in the temple complex when the structure collapsed and were covered by falling debris, police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said. At least eight were killed Temple Collapse, Indore, India - 30 Mar 2023
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Among the dead is the secretary of the temple's board, municipal corporation commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma told the AP. The temple's president is among the injured, he added.

"The major cause of deaths could be drowning," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told Reuters.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Madhya Pradesh state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the floor collapsed "due to the heavy load" it was holding up, according to CNN.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said water was pumped out of the well in hopes of aiding rescuers, per the report.

The well held water that was about 25 feet deep at the time of the incident, according to The Guardian.

An accident victim is carried towards a waiting ambulance in Indore, India, . A structure built over an old temple well in India collapsed Thursday as a large crowd of devotees prayed at a festival for Rama, one of the most widely worshipped Hindu deities, killing at least eight people, police said Temple Collapse, Indore, India - 30 Mar 2023
Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Rescuers' response to the incident was reportedly slow. Kantibhai Patel, president of a residents' association, said the first ambulance did not arrive until an hour after authorities were first alerted to the incident, per the AP's report.

Footage from the scene showed emergency crews using ropes and ladders to reach the victims.

One witness said they "saw some people falling with their hands still folded in prayer," The Guardian reported.

An investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to those impacted by Thursday's tragedy, according to CNN and Reuters.

"The State Government is spearheading rescue and relief work at a quick pace," he said, per CNN's report.

Related Articles
A worker carries a sack of onions from a stack of onions and potatoes at the Azadpur wholesale market in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. India's Ministry of Agriculture data show tomato price inflation surged to 61% month on month in May. Even so, other vegetable prices have come down sharply from elevated levels in April. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg via Getty Images
14 Workers Crushed to Death by Potatoes and Debris in 'Tragic' Warehouse Collapse in India
Photo taken on Aug 14, 2022 shows the fire site at a Coptic church in Giza Province, Egypt. At least 41 people were killed and 12 injured in a massive fire that broke out in a Coptic church in Egypt's Giza Province on Sunday, the Egyptian Health Ministry said.
At Least 41 Dead in Cairo Church Fire: 'My Heart Broke Watching Them Take Out the Children's Bodies'
Indian rescue personnel conduct search operations after a bridge across the river Machchhu collapsed in Morbi, some 220 kms from Ahmedabad, early on October 31, 2022.
At Least 134 Dead After Suspension Bridge Collapses in India as Rescue Efforts Continue
Firefighters spray water onto the site of a fire at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. - As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, with photos showing groups desperately huddled on ledges as fierce flames surround them.
At Least 19 People Dead After Fire Destroys Casino in Cambodia, Dozens More Still Missing or Injured
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lee Jin-man/AP/Shutterstock (13554017j) Rescue workers wait to carry victims on the street near the scene in Seoul, South Korea, . Scores of people were killed and others were injured as they were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital, South Korean officials said Halloween Crowd Surge, Seoul, South Korea - 29 Oct 2022
Suffocation and Brain Damage Killed Most of 158 Dead in Seoul Crowd Crush, Investigation Finds
stephen smith's headstone
Stephen Smith: All About the Teen's Mysterious 2015 Death and Reopened Investigation After Murdaugh Murders
India: 13 people die after a well gives way at a wedding
13 Women and Children Dead After Falling into Well During Wedding Ceremony in India
water well
5-Year-Old Boy Gets Trapped Inside 200-Foot Well in India as Officials Work to Rescue Him
Amer Fort
At Least 11 Dead After Lightning Hits Popular Tourist Spot in India: 'Heart-Wrenching'
In this image released by Hong Kong Government Flying Service, a helicopter with rescue crew members approaches a sinking ship in the South China Sea, 300 kilometers (186 miles) south of Hong Kong on July 2, 2022, as Typhoon Chaba was moving in the area. A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday, July 4, 2022 after the typhoon sunk the engineering vessel earlier this week, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.
At Least 12 Dead and Over a Dozen Missing After Typhoon Sinks Ship in Hong Kong
A relative of one of the 14 victims shot dead in a tavern in Soweto reacts next to the crime scene in Soweto on July 10, 2022. - Fourteen people were killed during a shootout in a bar in Soweto police said on July 10, 2022. Police lieutenant Elias Mawela said that they were called in the early hours in the morning, around 12:30am after the shooting overnight Saturday and Sunday. When police arrived at the scene, 12 people were confirmed dead. 11 others were taken to hospital with wounds but two later died, raising the death toll to 14. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 15 Dead After Mass Shooting at a Bar in South Africa
South African Police Forces (SAPS) and forensics experts work at the scene where an estimated 20 young people died in Enyobeni Tavern in East London, South Africa
22 Teenagers Found Dead Inside South African Bar. No One Knows How They Died
Police and investigators put on protective clothing before going into a township pub in South Africa's southern city of East London on June 26, 2022, after 20 teenagers died. - At least 20 teenagers, the youngest aged just 13 years, have died at a township pub in South Africa's southern city of East London, but the cause of the deaths is still unclear. Crowds of people including parents whose children were missing gathered outside the tavern located along a street in a residential township as mortuary vehicles collected bodies, according to an AFP correspondent.
Survivor of South Africa Nightclub Tragedy — in Which at Least 21 Died — Says She Fainted Over 'Strong Smell'
Uttarakhand
At Least 26 People Dead and More Than 150 Still Missing After Glacier Collapse in India
3:54 / 19:00 Richard Fierro hailed as a hero for stopping Club Q shooter
Army Veteran and Drag Performer Among the Heroes Who Stopped Club Q Gunman: 'I Was Done with War'
Rescuers recover bodies near the landslide area in the jade mining site in Hpakhant
At Least 162 Dead in Myanmar Jade Mine Collapse Caused by Landslide: A 'Preventable Tragedy'