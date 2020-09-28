Divers located the man about 20 feet from shore, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department

34-Year-Old Man Dies While Attempting to Recover His Vehicle from Indiana Pond

The man's car being pulled from the pond

A 34-year-old man died Sunday morning after attempting to recover his vehicle from an Indiana pond, according to authorities.

The fatal incident unfolded around 4:42 a.m. at a retention pond located at 4060 Pendleton Way, the Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

IFD officials said the man — whose identity was not released — initially entered the water to retrieve his vehicle, which appeared to be a black Chevrolet Camaro based on photos that were posted to Twitter.

According to witnesses, the man called a tow truck to the pond before he and the truck's driver went into the water together to hook up the car, NBC affiliate WTHR reported.

While they were in the pond, the truck driver told authorities the 34-year-old man became distressed and started to struggle.

The driver immediately got out of the water to call 911 but said the man disappeared under the surface before help could arrive, according to the outlet.

Within 20 minutes of arriving at the scene, IFD search teams were able to find the man's body, WTHR reported.

In their tweet, the IFD said their Tactical 7 Rescue Divers located the man about 20 feet from shore and went on to upload footage of their search in a separate post.

The car, meanwhile, was found about 40 feet from the edge of the pond, according to WTHR.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the local outlet reported.