33-Year-Old Tennessee Man Dies After Reportedly Chasing Dog Into Traffic

A 33-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained while chasing a dog into traffic in Tennessee.

According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, their traffic unit responded to the vehicle collision at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The report stated that the victim, identified as Gordon Gale Johnson from Kingsport, was struck by "a light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan, driven and solely occupied by Darshankumar Karshanbhai Patel of Kingsport."

The release noted that Karshanbhai Patel, 49, was driving lawfully when Johnson "suddenly ran into the roadway, directly into its path, chasing after a dog." The accident occurred on the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive.

Karshanbhai Patel did not sustain injuries but his minivan suffered functional damage.

Unable to avoid him, Johnson was "seriously injured" upon contact and was promptly transported by Sullivan County EMS to a medical facility, added the release.

Later in the afternoon, the Kingsport Police Department was notified of Johnson's death. He was still hospitalized at the time.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash remain "active and ongoing."

It is still unclear if the dog belonged to Johnson or how the dog managed to get loose.

The Kingsport Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.