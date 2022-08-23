33-Year-Old Tennessee Man Dies After Reportedly Chasing Dog Into Traffic

The victim, identified as Gordon Gale Johnson, was "seriously injured" in the crash and died a few hours later in the hospital

By
Published on August 23, 2022 11:33 AM
Police units respond on scene.
Photo: File: Getty

A 33-year-old man has succumbed to injuries sustained while chasing a dog into traffic in Tennessee.

According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, their traffic unit responded to the vehicle collision at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

The report stated that the victim, identified as Gordon Gale Johnson from Kingsport, was struck by "a light blue 2020 Honda Odyssey minivan, driven and solely occupied by Darshankumar Karshanbhai Patel of Kingsport."

The release noted that Karshanbhai Patel, 49, was driving lawfully when Johnson "suddenly ran into the roadway, directly into its path, chasing after a dog." The accident occurred on the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive.

Karshanbhai Patel did not sustain injuries but his minivan suffered functional damage.

Unable to avoid him, Johnson was "seriously injured" upon contact and was promptly transported by Sullivan County EMS to a medical facility, added the release.

Later in the afternoon, the Kingsport Police Department was notified of Johnson's death. He was still hospitalized at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The investigation into the circumstances of the crash remain "active and ongoing."

It is still unclear if the dog belonged to Johnson or how the dog managed to get loose.

The Kingsport Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Runaway Tractor Trailer Destroys N.Y. Business
Driver Dead After Tractor-Trailer Destroys N.Y. Business, Knocks Sleeping Woman's Bed Onto Truck: Police
Jaylon Connish
'Remarkable' High School Football Player, Who Had Just Accepted College Scholarship, Dies in Crash
Eli Cramer
20-Year-Old College Athlete Killed, 2 Teammates Injured After Being Hit by Car While Out on Run
Crime scene tape
5 Dead, Including 1 Child, in Texas Family Murder-Suicide: Police
Moped Collides with Dump Truck
55-Year-Old Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized After Their Moped Collides with Dump Truck in Mass.
homeless camp fatal crash
Ore. Man in Custody After Allegedly Crashing Car into Homeless Camp, Killing 4 and Injuring 2 More
Patricia Barnes
Cigarette Butt from Site of Wash. Woman's 1995 Murder Helps Police Identify Suspect Decades Later
fatal school zone crash
Girl, 7, Killed After Being Hit by Car in Ind. School Zone While Crossing Street with Her Mom
Ronald Greene
FBI Autopsy of Black Man Who Was Punched and Dragged by Cops Before 2019 Death Discredits Police Claims 
las-vegas-victims-2
Remembering the 59 Slain Victims of the Las Vegas Concert Massacre, 3 Years Later
electric scooter
29-Year-Old Electric Scooter Rider Arrested for DUI After Sidewalk Crash Kills Elderly Man
WTA Elite Trophy 2015 - Day 7
Venus Williams Claims Fatal Car Crash Victim Was Not Wearing Seatbelt in Response to Wrongful Death Suit
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Brittany Martie
Arizona Mom Dies After Being Thrown from Minivan During 10-Month-Old Son's Abduction
Man Dies After Sinkhole Opens in Pool
32-Year-Old Man Dies After Sinkhole 'Opened Suddenly' at Pool Party: 'A Very Unusual Incident'
Jessica Bingaman
Beloved Dog Walker Killed, Along With 5 Dogs, When Parolee Allegedly Fleeing Police Slams Into Car