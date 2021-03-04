An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Ocean Choice International, the company that owns the ship, said in a statement

31 Crew Members Rescued After Fire Erupts on Fishing Boat 130 Miles off of Nova Scotia

More than two dozen fishermen were rescued from a sinking ship in brutal conditions off the coast of Nova Scotia on Tuesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the rescue on Thursday, stating that the military branch worked with Canadian Coast Guards and the Royal Canadian Air Force to save the lives of 31 crew members aboard the Atlantic Destiny.

The 143-foot vessel was 130 miles south of Halifax, Nova Scotia, when a fire broke out on board and the ship began to take on water.

The weather at the time included 26-foot waves and winds up to 35 miles per hour.

Helicopters from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Air Force were dispatched and brought up six crew members as two search and rescue technicians were dispatched.

Next, another 21 crew members were hoisted out of the dangerous scene.

All those rescued by this point were taken to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, for medical assessment.

The rescue went into the early hours of Wednesday morning, and the remaining four crew members on board as well as the two search and rescue technicians "ceased dewatering efforts" and were taken to the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Cape Roger.

The Atlantic Destiny, which was used to harvest frozen at sea scallops, sank at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday.

Ocean Choice International, which owns the ship, issued a statement on the incident Wednesday.

CEO Martin Sullivan said "we are extremely relieved and thankful that all of our 31 crew members were safely transported ashore and are currently in the process of reuniting with their families and loved ones."

An investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.