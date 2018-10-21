30 Injured After Floor Collapses During Clemson Fraternity's Homecoming Party

Disaster struck during a party at an apartment clubhouse on Saturday night, when a floor collapsed under dozens of partygoers in Clemson, South Carolina.

Video footage from the incident shared on social media shows a roomful of people jumping up and down to the music before they’re suddenly sent plummeting to the floor below as the middle of the dance floor caves in.

The Clemson City Police Department revealed 30 people were taken to local hospitals on Sunday morning, WSPA reported.

The incident occurred at an annual homecoming weekend party thrown by the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity at The Woodlands of Clemson, an off-campus apartment and townhome residence, according to a campus update from Clemson University obtained by PEOPLE.

Twenty-three students were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the campus update. Additionally, several partygoers also took themselves to local hospitals, which brought the number of injuries to approximately 30.

“You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of,” Jeremy Tester, one of the attendees at the party, told CNN, “but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going.”

Another partygoer, Jaylen Adams, added that he could actually feel the floor moving up and down before the collapse. “It was just a shocking moment for everyone,” he continued, adding that he saw some people “crying” and “bleeding.”

“We’re just thankful that it was not any worse than it was,” Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon told CNN affiliate WYFF, adding that no partygoers had been trapped after the floor collapsed.

The investigation into what caused the collapse is ongoing, CNN reported.

Police first received a call about the collapse around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, reported the Greenville News.

Clemson University EMS and Fire were also dispatched and helped transport the injured partygoers to the hospital, according to the campus alert.

“The University will continue to do everything it can to help and support our students who were affected by this terrible situation, as well as their families and friends,” Clemson University President Jim Clements said in the campus update. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those affected by this very unfortunate incident.”

“We are thankful that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this point,” Clemson Provost Bob Jones added. “Our student affairs team has been working to support our students since shortly after the incident occurred and the university will continue to do whatever it can to help those who were affected by this terrible incident, as well as their families and friends. We have asked our faculty to exercise some flexibility in attendance policies for those students who were involved in this traumatic event.”