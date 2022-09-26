3-Year-Old Girl Is Reunited with Her Family After Going Missing During S.C. Camping Trip

The missing toddler was found safe Saturday morning "less than a mile from the camp site" at Poinsett State Park after spending the night alone, according to local authorities

By
Published on September 26, 2022 03:41 PM

A 3-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she went missing during a camping trip in South Carolina, according to authorities.

Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after they were unable to locate her while camping at Poinsett State Park, according to a news release from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The missing toddler was found safe "less than a mile from the camp site" the following morning around 11 a.m. local time, the SCSO said in a second statement, shared Saturday afternoon on Facebook.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said deputies located the little girl as she was "walking along the woodline," according to CBS affiliate WLTX.

"We were praying that when we located her, that she would be okay," Dennis said, per the outlet.

Ruby was having a meal with her parents at the campground's clubhouse when she "walked off," Dennis told reporters, per WLTX.

Deputies believe the little girl initially did not come out of hiding because she was both lost and scared, the outlet reported.

Tracey Hagen told NBC affiliate WIS-TV that "every camper" in this campground came out to help look for the toddler.

"We came out with flashlights, we started calling her name," Hagen explained. "We checked in with every camper at the site knocking on doors, asking if they had seen her."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Rhonda Mason told WLTX that once officials with bloodhounds arrived on scene, some campers stepped out of the way and "started praying for the little girl" back at their own campsite.

They were thrilled to learn she had been found the following day. "We were rejoicing," Mason said, adding, "God is good, all the time."

Dennis recognized the citizens who helped during the search for Ruby, including those who offered their prayers, according to the SCSO.

"He is thankful to acknowledge that those prayers were answered this morning," the department said in its second news release.

Ruby's parents "were extremely happy" to learn their daughter was found safe, Dennis said, per WLTX.

The sheriff thanked the various agencies that assisted the SCSO in the search for Ruby, including the Sumter City Police Department, Fire Department and EMS as well as the FBI, Shaw Air Force Base personnel, and more.

"There was sufficient [enough] volunteers that many of them did not get an opportunity to help," the SCSO said.

Related Articles
Bessie Durham
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing
Police were called after a wolf was spotted in Oklahoma — turns out it was a dog all along
Oklahoma Officers Respond to Wolf Sighting at Daycare and Find Missing 'Cuddly Puppy' Instead
Golden Retriever Missing for Month Found by Colorado Sherff's Office Using Drone
Colorado Sheriff's Office Finds Golden Retriever Missing for 3 Months During Drone Training
Tony Boseman Missing Person
Chadwick Boseman's Uncle Is Found After Initially Being Reported Missing in South Carolina
Please help us raise money to assist Adrien and Renee's four sons (Reid 16, Nate 14, Alec 11, and Evan 9)
N.J. Dad Who Went Missing During Family Camping Trip to Pennsylvania Found Dead
9-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Tree
9-Year-Old Girl Killed by Falling Tree During Storm While Camping With Family: 'Unimaginable Loss'
4-Year-Old with Autism Believed to Be in 'Extreme Danger' After Going Missing in Indiana
Body Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl with Autism in Indiana: 'Heartbreaking'
police car lights
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Hallie Oldham
9-Year-Old Girl Was Killed by Falling Tree as Her Family Tried to Flee Storm: 'She Touched Every Life She Met'
Kiely Rodni
Kiely Rodni: Body and Car Found in Reservoir Near Last Known Location of California Teen
Luigi the dog found
Missing Minnesota Lab Mix Found Safe After Almost a Month Lost in the Wilderness
Jaws Bridge - Martha's Vineyard
Man Dies and His Brother Goes Missing After Group Jumps from Popular 'Jaws Bridge': Reports
Jill Sidebotham, Lydia Hansen, Nicholas Hansen
Maine Authorities Ask Public for Help Finding Parents and Child Who Went Missing 3 Weeks Ago
A triple-homicide occurred at the Maquoketa caves state park in Iowa, the three members were survived by 9-year-old son. https://www.gofundme.com/f/arlo-schmidt?fbclid=IwAR3SKPUG92J6QORf8IIxC7pMTslyQPZEzenV4esIW45rinpMK_2ubCDahhk. gofundme.com
Iowa Gunman Who Killed Family on Camping Trip Had Never Met Victims Before Shooting: 'Completely Random'
Kiely Rodni
Where Is Kiely Rodni? A Timeline of the California 16-Year-Old's Disappearance from Campground Party
Ricky O'Neal Creech
Father of 3 and President of Boys and Girls Homes of N.C. Dies Alongside 2 Dogs in House Fire