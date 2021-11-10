3-Year-Old N.J. Girl Gets Jury Duty Letter — and Mom Asks, 'Did Somebody Steal Her Identity?'

Most children are thrilled when they receive a letter in the mail — but that certainly wasn't the case for one New Jersey toddler, who recently got a message about being called to federal jury duty.



Laura Behrmann told WCBS that her daughter Madison recently received a letter from the U.S. District Court, saying that her name had been selected by random from the voter's registration list to serve on jury duty.



The only problem? Madison is 3 years old and has never been registered to vote, according to WCBS.



The United States Courts currently requires those who serve on jury duty to be at least 18, registered as a United States citizen, adequately proficient in English and have no disqualifying mental or physical condition, among other mandates.



With this in mind, Behrmann was understandably baffled by the letter.



"It's a total mess, and we still have no idea, nor can anybody tell me, how they got her name," Behrmann told WCBS. "Did somebody steal her identity? Did somebody vote in her name? Is there somebody impersonating her out there, credit cards, taking out a loan in her name?"



A state senator, who looked into the matter, later confirmed to the New Jersey family that Madison is not currently registered to vote, the outlet reported.



After filing a police report, Behrmann learned that Madison was likely a victim of child identity theft, WCBS reported.



Identity theft occurs when someone uses a child's personal information, such as their social security number, address, or date of birth, to get services or benefits or to commit fraud, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).



Some of the services may include applying for government benefits, opening a bank or credit card account, applying for a loan, or renting a place to live — all under the child's name, per the FTC.