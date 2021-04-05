Officials in Cape May County said an investigation does not reveal any signs of foul play, and that it appears to be a "tragic" accident

3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank at N.J. Campground in 'Devastating Accident'

A 3-year-old girl died after she accidentally fell into a sewage septic tank at a New Jersey campground over the weekend, authorities said.

An investigation into the death of the toddler remains ongoing after she fell just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Sun Outdoors Campground in Erma, the Lower Township Police Department said in a news release.

The release said officers received a call for "medical assistance," and found the girl, whose identity has not yet been released, unresponsive upon arrival.

She "had been pulled out of a sewage septic tank after accidentally falling in," the release said.

The toddler was immediately transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead later that night.

"The preliminary investigation has not revealed any signs of foul play at the time of this press release," the release said. "Prosecutor Sutherland stated this tragic incident is still under investigation but appears to be an accident at this time."

An autopsy was conducted on Sunday morning by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, and the cause and manner of death are pending the final autopsy report.

Andrew DeLong, who oversees the resort, told NJ.com in a statement that Sun Outdoors is working with local officials as they continue to investigate the "devastating accident."

"There was a tragic accident involving a child that occurred last night at our campground in Cape May, and first we wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family as they face this incredibly difficult time," the statement said. "This was a devastating accident, and our thoughts are with the family and we also stand ready to provide any comfort and support they may need."