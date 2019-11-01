3-Year-Old Eats 18 Yogurt Cups in the 10 Minutes She Was Alone: ‘She Looked So Proud,’ Says Dad

Image zoom Olivia Whysall Kennedy News and Media

When toddler Olivia Whysall was briefly left to her own devices one recent afternoon, it didn’t take long for her to stir up some trouble — literally.

The British 3-year-old’s father was shocked to discover Olivia had gotten her hands on 18 cups of Yoplait’s Petits Filous yogurt, and downed them all in a span of just 10 minutes.

“When I found Olivia with all 18 yogurts, I asked her, ‘Have you eaten all of those?’ And she quite proudly said, ‘Yes,’” dad Arron Whysall said, according to The Mirror in the U.K. “I just thought, ‘Fair enough.’”

Whysall, who snapped a photo of the funny scene and shared it to Facebook with the caption, “Have kids they said,” wasn’t angry with his daughter, as he found the whole incident too funny.

“She looked so proud of herself. I couldn’t tell her off,” he told Today Parents.

Whysall said he’d been fixing a fence in the family’s back garden in Nottingham when his son Oscar, 6, gave him a head’s up about Olivia’s snack, The Mirror reported.

He said his partner, Billie Eloise Hardie, is a home childcare provider and buys the yogurt in bulk to feed both Olivia and Oscar and the kids she works with.

Luckily, his daughter seems to have recovered just fine from the incident, and emerged without so much as a bellyache.

“She was totally fine afterwards. No complaints,” he told Today. “She didn’t get sick or anything.”

Whysall added that his daughter has something of a playful streak, and even recently took a blue felt tip marker to her hair to match her mother’s recently dyed purple locks.

“Olivia is very mischievous,” she said. “She draws on the walls and gets into everything. You’ll come in the kitchen and she’s in the cupboards.”