3-Year-Old with ‘Beautiful and Fiery Personality’ Dies in Freak Accident at Daycare Playground

The child died two days after a rope became tangled around her neck, according to police

A 3-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident on a playground at a South Dakota daycare facility, according to reports.

The child was using playground equipment in Sioux Falls on May 10 when a rope became tangled around her neck, police spokesman Sam Clemens told the Associated Press.

The toddler — who was identified on a CaringBridge site as Sophia Biver — died two days later following a CT scan that showed a brain injury with no possible recovery, according to the site.

A GoFundMe page raising money for her family confirmed Sophia's death, and said that she "passed surrounded in love by her parents, Wendy and Matt," and "did not suffer, nor did she feel pain as she passed."

Further details regarding the nature of the girl's injuries were not available, and Clemens told the AP that police are investigating the incident. The name of the daycare facility was not released.

Sophia's obituary said her funeral took place on Monday, and that she was a toddler who loved singing and dancing with her parents, playing with her cousins and friends and spending time with her grandparents.