The toddler fell "onto a parking garage below," the Chicago Police Department confirms to PEOPLE

3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Screen Window on 18th Floor of Chicago Building: Police

A 3-year-old boy has died after falling from a building in Chicago, according to authorities.

The toddler was inside a residence on the 18th floor of a building in the 4500 block of N. Clarendon around 7 p.m. on Tuesday "when he fell through a screen window onto a parking garage below," the Chicago Police Department confirms to PEOPLE.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital, but did not survive.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Chaise Binion, according to The Chicago Sun-Times and ABC affiliate WLS-TV. His fall has been ruled an accident.

The medical examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Police said the 3-year-old fell from the Lake View Towers Apartments, located in Chicago's Uptown section on the North Side, according to WLS-TV and The New York Post.

The parking garage the boy fell onto is three-stories tall, according to WGN-TV.

Residents of the building told WLS-TV that the windows open to the inside and that, despite the screen, it is possible for a child to crawl into the space.

Some residents witnessed the aftermath of the fall, including as the victim was treated and transported by first responders.

Tracy Redmond said she and others saw first responders bringing the victim out on a stretcher.

"They was giving him chest compressions, and you could see where his face was all bloody," Redmond told the outlet.

Etenesh Gebeyehu, whose daughter lives in the building, said a woman she believed to be the victim's mother "was on the floor crying" when the boy was being taken out on a stretcher.

"Crying, her forehead on the floor," Gebeyehu recalled.

A spokesperson for the Department of Buildings said "no calls for service relevant to the accident" were made, and that no pending code enforcement actions existed against the property, according to Fox station WFLD.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that claimed the life of three-year-old Chaise Binion," the spokesperson said.