“We believe we have the superpowers that we need to face this battle,” said mom Natalia Hernandez

3-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Family Wears Superhero Costumes to His Chemo Treatments so 'He Feels the Power'

Not all superheroes wear capes — but this family does as a way to support one of their own through his cancer treatment.

Leone Hernandez, 3, was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia last summer, according to a post from the Children's Medical Center Foundation.

"Leone was having frequent nosebleeds. At first, we thought it was because of a fall he had while playing, and we took him to the doctor. The doctor told us there wasn't anything to worry about, but the nosebleeds didn't stop," his mother Natalia shared in an interview with the medical center. "We returned to the pediatrician and were referred to Children's Health."

After being taken by ambulance to the Dallas hospital, the family was "told the unthinkable," according to a GoFundMe set up to help raise money for his ongoing treatment.

Then, they learned that their son would need to "begin chemo treatment immediately."

As a way to help give him the courage to face all the appointments and treatments ahead, Leone and his family began to dress up in superhero costumes, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

Since then, sporting their special suits has become a tradition for the family, who dress up whenever they go to the hospital.

"We believe we have the superpowers that we need to face this battle," Natalia told the outlet. "We do it to make sure he feels the power."

As for how the idea came about, Natalia says all the credit belongs to her husband.

"The first time, I said to my husband, 'Do I really have to wear this? I don't know about this.' But he insisted that it would help Leo," she said in an interview with Children's Medical Center Foundation. "Now, Leo feels powerful and strong as he walks into the hospital. Most of the people at the front desk know us as 'the dress-up people' and will offer to take our photo."

"The costumes helped turn around Leo's outlook on the situation. And they make other kids in the hospital smile, too," she added. "We'll hear them say, 'Look, mom, that's Superman.' "

Although it's been difficult seeing Leone go through so much at a young age, his bravery has also inspired his family.