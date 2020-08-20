The child was found unresponsive in Lake Hopatcong on Tuesday, police said

3-Year-Old Boy Dies After He’s Pulled from N.J. Lake by Fisherman

A young child in New Jersey died after he was pulled from a lake by a fisherman, authorities said.

Police in Jefferson Township responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive child in Lake Hopatcong, Jefferson Township Police Chief Paul Castimore told PEOPLE in a statement.

The child, a 3-year-old boy, received CPR from officers Charles Paskas and Mathew Saparito and Cpl. Jeremy Romash, and was rushed to St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, Castimore said.

The child died of his injuries at St. Clare’s, which did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Though it remains unclear just how the boy entered the water, police are not considering the death suspicious, Castimore said.

The boy's identity has not yet been released.

The incident occurred just one week after an 82-year-old man died at the same lake after he fell off a dock and into the water, Patch.com reported.