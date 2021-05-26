Anthony Tolano died on Sunday after he was pulled from the Grand Canal near his home in Phoenix

3-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Pulled from Canal Near His Home: 'It's Such a Great Pain,' Says Grandmother

A family in Phoenix is mourning the death of Anthony Tolano, a 3-year-old boy who died after he was pulled from a canal near his home on Sunday.

The child was found in the Grand Canal around 5:30 p.m. after officers received a call from a passerby about a child floating in the water, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune from the Phoenix Police Department tells PEOPLE in a statement.

Officers quickly rescued the boy and administered CPR until Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived. The child was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police believe Anthony went into the water after wandering off from his home, which is located just 800 feet away from the canal.

His family had been looking for him at the time, according to authorities.

"We were running around the house, looking for him all over the house, he liked to hide under the blankets, and we wouldn't see him until we touched the blankets," the boy's grandmother, Dora Alvarez Tolano, told FOX 10.

Alvarez Tolano added that Anthony had tried to leave the home earlier, but the front door was locked.

She said her grandson must have left through the back door, though it's unclear how he got out of the backyard.

"My heart told me something then — at that moment, I heard when the ambulance was coming," Alvarez Tolano said. "I grabbed my car and followed, and then I saw my baby drown."

Alvarez Tolano told local news station KPNX that Anthony loved playing in the water and she was planning on buying him a kiddie pool to teach him how to swim.

"He danced, he loved to sing," she said of her grandchild. "It's such a great pain."

Anthony's manner of death was ruled as an accident, and his cause of death was listed as complications of drowning, according to online records from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

A spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department tells PEOPLE on Tuesday that an investigation is ongoing.