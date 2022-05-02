3 University of Oklahoma Meteorology Students Killed While Storm Chasing in Kansas

"These boys lit up every room they walked in, knew how to make everyone laugh, and were the happiest people we ever knew," a GoFundMe set up by the students' friends read

The University of Oklahoma is mourning the loss of three meteorology students after they were killed in a car accident while chasing a tornado in Kansas on Friday.

Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in a crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, per CBS News.

The three were in a vehicle being driven by Nair going southbound on Interstate 35 when their car hydroplaned in Tonkawa, a city about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City, the report said.

The students' vehicle was able to get back on the roadway before becoming disabled, blocking the road. The car was then struck by a semi-truck, leaving Nicholas, 20, Drake, 22, and Gavin, 19, pinned in the vehicle for nearly five hours before they were able to be extracted, according to local outlet News9.

"Just a tragic accident," said Lt. Phillip Ludwyck with Oklahoma Highway Patrol, per News9. "It appears that they hydroplaned, struck a barrier wall, and then became disabled crossways in the interstate."

PEOPLE's request for comment from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

"These boys lit up every room they walked in, knew how to make everyone laugh, and were the happiest people we ever knew," a GoFundMe set up by the students' friends read.

"They made significant impacts on the lives of each and every person they ran into. Their legacies live on through each of their loving families, and we all miss them so much," the GoFundMe continued. "We ask you to donate in support of each of the three families as they push through these tough times. Gavin, Nic, and Drake loved storm chasing and are valued members of MetCrewChasers so we set this up in their honor."

The College of Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences at the University of Oklahoma, where Gavin, Nicholas and Drake were students, issued a statement on Twitter shortly after hearing of their tragic passing.

"We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends," the statement read in part. "Our community in Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family. Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another.

"It's every heartache. It's every nightmare. We never thought it would happen," said Gavin's mother, Beth Short, according to ABC7.

"The pain is just unknowable," added his father, Allan Short.

Gavin's parents also told the outlet that Drake had called his family to tell them about his first time spotting a tornado.

"Knowing Drake, at one point, called his family when they were on the way home and told his mom that this was the best night of his life. He had just seen his first tornado, and then just a little while later is when the accident happened," Allan said.