3 Teenage Sisters Killed in 'Horrific' Rollover Car Crash in Texas: 'Truly Heartbroken'

"My three babies went to heaven tonight," Madison, Kaitlyn, and Jeslyn's grandmother said hours after their fatal car crash on a Texas highway

By
Published on December 8, 2022 09:48 PM
3 Teenage Sisters Killed in Rollover Car Crash
Photo: gofundme

Three sisters from Texas are dead after a rollover crash that took place on a local highway Wednesday night.

Madison Harris, 18, Kaitlyn Harris, 16, and Jeslyn Harris, 14, were inside of Madison's 2008 Jeep Wrangler when Madison swerved and the vehicle flipped over, ABC 7 in Amarillo, Texas reported on Thursday. DPS said, per the outlet, the vehicle was going at an unsafe speed in Hutchinson County.

Their grandmother, Geri Tollison, posted a photo of the late sisters posing together as she shared news of the deaths.

"These are my granddaughters….Madison 18 …Kaitlyn 16 and Jeslyn 14 Harris. They were involved in a wreck and they all three passed," she wrote. "My three babies went to heaven tonight. Car wreck on Sanford hwy"

Tollison also shared a post that announced an account has been set up at Pantex Federal Credit Union under the name "Friends of the Tollison-Harris Family" for those who want to donate to the family.

A GoFundMe has also been started and has raised more than $11,000 of its $20,000 goal as of Thursday evening.

"On December 7th, 2022, the Harris family lost all three of their baby girls in a horrific accident. Please consider donating to helping the family," the campaign read.

The sisters' local school district, Sanford-Fritch ISD, also shared "condolences to the Harris family, as they have experienced such a tragic loss."

It added that counselors and clergy will be on-site to speak with grieving students.

RELATED VIDEO: 2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Hutchinson County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

HCSO's Sheriff Blaik Kemp shared a statement on Facebook.

"I want to extend my sincere condolences to the family involved in the recent tragedy regarding the traffic accident. I am truly heart broken for you," he wrote. "Our community has lost three wonderful young people, and I want to encourage the public to send thoughts and prayers to the family and all involved."

The girls' funeral services are scheduled for the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 13, per their obituary.

