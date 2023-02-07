3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police

The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023 06:28 PM

The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday.

"As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as a propane heater was found to be in use," the department said in a statement.

"The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of Carbon Monoxide and the importance of having Carbon Monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use," they later added. "Carbon Monoxide is extremely dangerous, it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard."

The trio was found on Sunday morning by a fourth teenager, KRQE reported.

Police have not publicly identified the three students. However, one student, Christopher Pearce, was identified by a family member, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

"If he wasn't playing video games or playing soccer, he was always hanging out with [his girlfriend] or his friends," Matthew Pearce told the outlet.

Moriarty High principal, Robert Adams, said all three students were sophomores.

"Students that are here are dealing —you know, some of them want to be around their friends. Some of them want to be around their teachers," he said, per KOAT. "Some of them want to talk about it. Some of them want to be alone."

Adams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can cause illness and death if found in sufficient concentration in the air. The Centers for Disease Control recommends against using "generators, grills, camp stoves, or other gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning devices" inside the home, or outside near an open window.

Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include shortness of breath, headache, nausea, chest pain, altered mental status, loss of consciousness, and other neurological symptoms.

The organization says at least 420 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning in the U.S. every year, with 100,000 others seeking medical attention from poisoning.

RELATED VIDEO: Couple and Daughter Found Dead on School Campus

Along with a fire alarm, it is recommended to have a carbon monoxide detector in the home and to check or change the batteries every six months, the CDC says.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote about the students' deaths in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"I am heartbroken over the tragic deaths of three Moriarty High School students," she wrote. "My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and the entire Moriarty High School community, and the state stands ready to provide any support needed during this difficult time."

Related Articles
Sue Hess
'Amazing' Pennsylvania Woman Dies After Gas Leak at Her Home, Adult Son and Husband Hospitalized
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
Americans Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Victim's Sister Tells PEOPLE
Jordan Marshall one of 3 Americans that was found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
3 American Deaths in Mexico Airbnb Possibly Caused by Gas Inhalation
Victor Day, the boyfriend of Kandace Florence, who died with two friends in Mexico City in an AirbnB
Boyfriend of American Woman Found Dead in Mexico City Airbnb Shares Final, Fearful Messages: 'I'm Shaking'
Emergency responders work on the scene of a carbon monoxide leak at a day care center in Allentown, Pa. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
28 Kids and Staff Members Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Pennsylvania Day Care Center
4 Idaho Victims Ethan Chapin: https://www.instagram.com/ethanchapin4/ Xana Kernodle: https://www.instagram.com/xanakernodle/ Madison Mogen: https://www.instagram.com/maddiemogen/ Kaylee GonCalves: https://www.instagram.com/kayleegoncalves/
Police Identify the 4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Off-Campus Apartment
Four students found dead near University of Idaho campus in Moscow
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home Near Campus, Believed to be Homicide
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
As many of you know, the Chang family experienced a devasting tragedy on September 11, 2022. Austin (10) lost his life and his younger sister is currently in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
Ill. Dad Used Carbon Monoxide Poisoning to Kill 10-Year-Old Son and Himself in Murder-Suicide
Dante Delatorre
Teen Who Vanished While Working on Science Project Found Dead in Remote Calif. Woods: 'Devastating News'
Kyron Peters, Courtney Hughes
Families Mourn Sudden Loss of 2 Teens Killed at New Orleans House Party Hours After Christmas
Anndel Taylor, 22, died after being trapped in her car in Buffalo for at least 18 hours during the monster snowstorm that devastated upstate New York.. https://www.facebook.com/juicyrenee.brown/photos. Anndel Taylor/Facebook
Woman, 22, Dies After Getting Trapped in Her Car for 18 Hours During Blizzard: 'She Was Scared'
Sandals Emerald Bay Resort
Sandals Adds Carbon Monoxide Detectors After 3 Americans Die in 'Isolated Incident' at Bahamas Resort: Company
Jordan Marshall, Courtez Hall, and Kandace Florence. https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10223783763675043&set=pb.1022685451.-2207520000.&type=3 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10160183150979540&set=a.473948949539 ; https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10158760704795522&set=a.463436385521
3 Americans in Mexico for the Day of the Dead Holiday Mysteriously Found Dead in Their Airbnb
Richard and Hannah Yaple
Father & Teenage Daughter Die of Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Linked to Propane Heater