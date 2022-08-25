3 Sisters Who Were Born on the Same Day 3 Years Apart Celebrate Their Birthday: 'So Excited'

Birthdays are three times the fun for one Florida family.

On Aug. 25, the Lammert family celebrated the birthday of three sisters — Sophia 7, Giuliana, 4, and Mia, 1 — who were incredibly all born on the same day three years apart.

Mom Kristin Lammert told PEOPLE that Sophia and Giuliana spent much of the day at school, but planned to celebrate with them during a special dinner Thursday night.

"We are going to Chef Mickey's restaurant at Disney, where they get to see their favorite characters," Kristin said. "We have a huge celebration that will be a Barbie Mermaid pool party at our house on Saturday. We can't wait!"

She added: "We have multiple family members coming in town for their huge celebration. I've been making decorations and planning the food and activities for a couple of months now. The girls are so excited to be celebrating their birthday today!"

Kristin said since welcoming Mia last year, the family has been "adjusting to life with a very busy schedule" between things like school and dance lessons.

Kristin Bonett

She also says she and her husband Nick have their hands full with Mia, who "seemed to turn into a busy toddler overnight. "

Kristin previously told PEOPLE that she never expected to give birth to her three girls on the same day.

"We were not 'aiming' for this, but we find it to be incredibly special, unique, and like it was fate," she said in October of last year.

According to University of Minnesota sociology professor Rob Warren, the likelihood of three daughters sharing birthdays in different years is about an 8 in 1 million chance.

"We always knew that we wanted to have three children three years apart, but we certainly did not plan for them to share the exact same birthday," Kristin said. "You never know how fertility will work itself out, but we specifically 'chose' to not try for our third until it would possibly cause us to have a September due date. But, clearly, baby Mia had a plan of her own."

She continued: "The girls absolutely love sharing birthdays."

The three sisters are already incredibly close, Kristin told PEOPLE.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Nick said the couple hopes they recognize the significance of the special coincidence.

"It's definitely on us as parents to instill in them that it is very special," he said. "And they have never uttered or even thought about not sharing a birthday. ... I think it's a special bond between all of them."