3 Sailors from Same Aircraft Carrier Found Dead in Less Than a Week, Navy Says

The U.S. Navy is investigating the deaths of three sailors from the USS George Washington who were found dead within days of each other.

One sailor, who has yet to be publicly identified, was found unresponsive on Friday while aboard the aircraft carrier, according to CNN and the Navy Times.

"The Sailor was treated by the medical team on board before being transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News where the service member passed away," Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Michael Maus told the Navy Times. "The incident is under investigation and the command continues to cooperate with (the Naval Criminal Investigative Service)."

The Navy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Two others sailors were found dead at off-base locations on April 9 and 10, per CNN.

The sailor found dead on April 9 has been identified by the Navy as Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp, CNN reported. The sailor found on the following day was identified as Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman.

A cause of death has not been provided for any of the three sailors.

A Navy spokeswoman told CNN in a statement that the "tragic events" do not appear to be linked.

"While these incidents remain under investigation, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events," Cmdr. Reann Mommsen said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends, and shipmates of our Sailors."

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and local authorities are investigating, per the outlet.

The USS George Washington, which is nuclear-powered, has been undergoing a lengthy refueling and overhaul process in Newport News, Virginia since August 2017, per CNN.